Snooker > Welsh Open

Snooker video - Classy Judd Trump knocks in another century en-route to third round win

Classy Trump knocks in another century en-route to third round win
37 views | 03:08
Eurosport

28 minutes agoUpdated 14 minutes ago

Watch Judd Trump's century in the fourth frame against Figueiredo.
See moreSee less

Snooker


View moreMore videos of Snooker
More videos