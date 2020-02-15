Snooker > Welsh Open

Snooker video - Day 5 highlights: Ronnie O'Sullivan in sparkling form in Cardiff

Day 5 highlights: O'Sullivan in sparkling form in Cardiff
121 views | 03:18
Eurosport

21 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Ronnie O'Sullivan was in stunning form in Cardiff as he beat Mark Selby at the Welsh Open. Check out all the latest highlights from day five.
See moreSee less

Snooker


View moreMore videos of Snooker
More videos