'Everything was perfect' - Wilson on his 147

Snooker video - 'Everything was perfect' - Kyren Wilson on his 147 at the Welsh Open
See moreSee less
Snooker
147! Watch Kyren Wilson’s magnificent maximum at the Welsh Open2,359 views • 5 hours ago
'Judge me at the end of the tournament' - O'Sullivan217 views • 2 hours ago
Wilson wants rival's singing voice, to break snooker record23 views • Just now
'Everything was perfect' - Wilson on his 14715 views • Just now
'Simply sensational' - Watch Trump close out victory over Cahill840 views • 23 hours ago
The Big Take with Reanne Evans - Stevens is a dark horse... and don't rule out Jimmy White74 views • 9 hours ago
O'Sullivan finishes off comfortable win over Zhang398 views • 5 hours ago
'Sublime' Trump rattles in break of 132 for 70th century of season422 views • Yesterday at 21:17
'Optimistic' Trump eyeing records and silverware in Cardiff125 views • Yesterday at 21:08
More videos
'I'm happy again!' - Cavendish opens up in exclusive in-depth interview
147! Watch Kyren Wilson’s magnificent maximum at the Welsh Open
'Judge me at the end of the tournament' - O'Sullivan
Messi and Ronaldo in the same team?! Juventus plot extraordinary summer transfer - Euro Papers
Wilson wants rival's singing voice, to break snooker record
'Simply sensational' - Watch Trump close out victory over Cahill