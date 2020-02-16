Snooker > Welsh Open

Snooker video - 'I'd love to say sorry but I'm not!' - Shaun Murphy reacts to quickfire title

'I'd love to say sorry but I'm not!' - Murphy reacts to quickfire title
171 views | 05:40
Eurosport

36 minutes agoUpdated 21 minutes ago

Shaun Murphy reacts to winning the Welsh Open in lightning quick fashion as he beat Kyren Wilson 9-1 in Cardiff.
See moreSee less

Snooker


View moreMore videos of Snooker
More videos