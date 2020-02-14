Snooker > Welsh Open

Snooker video - 'Immaculate' - Judd Trump responds with masterful 126 break

'Immaculate' - Trump responds with masterful 126 break
57 views | 02:18
Eurosport

52 minutes agoUpdated 36 minutes ago

Snooker video - 'Immaculate' - Judd Trump responds with masterful 126 break
See moreSee less

Snooker


View moreMore videos of Snooker
More videos