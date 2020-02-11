Snooker > Welsh Open

Snooker video - Kyren Wilson holds nerve to hit 147 break at Welsh Open

Wilson holds nerve to hit 147 break at Welsh Open
43 views | 01:25
Eurosport

44 minutes agoUpdated 34 minutes ago

The final moments of Kyren Wilson's 147 break at the Welsh Open
See moreSee less

Snooker


View moreMore videos of Snooker
More videos