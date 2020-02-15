Wilson misses black TWICE as O'Sullivan wins dramatic opening frame

Snooker > Welsh Open

Snooker video - Kyren Wilson misses black TWICE as Ronnie O'Sullivan wins dramatic opening frame

Kyren Wilson misses the black on two occasions as Ronnie O'Sullivan is able to win a dramatic opening frame in their Welsh Open semi-final.
