Snooker > Welsh Open

Snooker video - Kyren Wilson's 'magnificent' break of 136 against Ronnie O'Sullivan

Wilson's 'magnificent' break of 136 against O'Sullivan
167 views | 01:34
Eurosport

27 minutes agoUpdated 13 minutes ago

Kyren Wilson produces a 'magnificent' break of 136 against Ronnie O'Sullivan in their Welsh Open semi-final. Watch LIVE on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player
See moreSee less

Snooker


View moreMore videos of Shots Recreated
More videos