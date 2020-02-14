'Oh wow! A mighty big fluke!' - Murphy gets huge slice of luck against Trump

Snooker video - 'Oh wow! A mighty big fluke!' - Shaun Murphy gets huge slice of luck against Trump
See moreSee less
Snooker
'What a break that was!' - O'Sullivan hits brilliant 142 on way to Selby victory1,248 views • 3 hours ago
'Oh wow! A mighty big fluke!' - Murphy gets huge slice of luck against Trump36 views • Just now
O'Sullivan: You have to play the game on your terms420 views • 1 hour ago
'It was like he didn't want to win!' - Trump hammers Maguire1,521 views • 3 hours ago
Robertson: There was just nothing there, mentally I couldn't get up for it305 views • 1 hour ago
Day Four Highlights: Big names power into quarter-finals214 views • 3 hours ago
'Fabulous!' - O'Sullivan notches first ton of Welsh Open831 views • Yesterday at 16:03
The moment Neil Robertson became the fourth player in history to make 700 career century breaks1,638 views • 12/02/2020 at 23:24
'Here he goes again!' - Watch the whole of O'Sullivan's match-winning break against Carrington3,409 views • 12/02/2020 at 22:45
More videos
'What a break that was!' - O'Sullivan hits brilliant 142 on way to Selby victory
Real plot swoop for Barca summer target - Euro Papers
Neymar praises 'special player' Sancho ahead of Champions League showdown
O'Sullivan: You have to play the game on your terms
'It was like he didn't want to win!' - Trump hammers Maguire
Robertson: There was just nothing there, mentally I couldn't get up for it