Snooker > Welsh Open

Snooker video - 'Optimistic' Judd Trump eyeing records and silverware in Cardiff

'Optimistic' Trump eyeing records and silverware in Cardiff
6 views | 01:28
Eurosport

Just now

Judd Trump is eyeing records and silverware in Cardiff as he looks to succeed at the Welsh Open. Watch LIVE on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player.
See moreSee less

Snooker


View moreMore videos of Snooker
More videos