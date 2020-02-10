'Optimistic' Trump eyeing records and silverware in Cardiff

Snooker video - 'Optimistic' Judd Trump eyeing records and silverware in Cardiff
Snooker
'Sublime' Trump rattles in break of 132 for 70th century of season16 views • Just now
'Optimistic' Trump eyeing records and silverware in Cardiff6 views • Just now
'Fans not disappointed' - Stevens races through break of 13929 views • 38 minutes ago
Stevens seals nailbiting win over Gilbert at Welsh Open91 views • 7 hours ago
'He's thriving!' - Trump seals victory with a ton1,125 views • 02/02/2020 at 23:36
'I owe all my success to him!' - Trump hails brother for impact on career672 views • 02/02/2020 at 23:41
Robertson jokes with Trump - Judd might want to reward himself with some time off!989 views • 02/02/2020 at 23:39
'Century-making machine' – Robertson makes 136 break516 views • 01/02/2020 at 22:13
That's not possible! - Robertson somehow misses yellow over pocket837 views • 30/01/2020 at 23:47
