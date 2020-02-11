Snooker > Welsh Open

Snooker video - Reanne Evans picks her favourites to win the Welsh Open

The Big Take with Reanne Evans - Stevens is a dark horse... and don't rule out Jimmy White
Reanne Evans and Andy Goldstein discuss favourites for the Welsh Open, with Matthew Stevens, Neil Robertson, Judd Trump and Jimmy White all mentioned.
