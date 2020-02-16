Snooker > Welsh Open

Shaun Murphy on Welsh Open pre-final prep: 'Star Trek until 3am!'

Murphy on pre-final prep: 'Star Trek until 3am!'
Shaun Murphy reveals his pre-Welsh Open final preparations involved watching Star Trek until 3am before he demolished Kyren Wilson 9-1 in Cardiff.
