Snooker video - 'Sorry I've not given you your money's worth' - Kyren Wilson at Welsh Open

'Sorry I've not given you your money's worth' - Defeated Wilson
263 views | 02:45
Eurosport

37 minutes agoUpdated 22 minutes ago

Kyren Wilson apologises to the fans for losing so quickly to Shaun Murphy in the final of the Welsh Open in Cardiff.
