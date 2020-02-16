'What a shot!' - Murphy nails long pot off another red

Snooker > Welsh Open Snooker video - 'What a shot!' - Shaun Murphy nails long pot off another red in Welsh Open final

Shaun Murphy plays an incredible long pot off another red during the Welsh Open final against Kyren Wilson. Watch LIVE on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player.