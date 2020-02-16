'What a shot!' - Murphy nails long pot off another red

Snooker video - 'What a shot!' - Shaun Murphy nails long pot off another red in Welsh Open final
See moreSee less
Snooker
'What a shot!' - Murphy nails long pot off another red487 views • 28 minutes ago
Ronnie's Masterclass: How to use the rest for success207 views • 21 minutes ago
Murphy 'hates' nickname, wants to erase all matches with Allen - What If...?671 views • Just now
Day 6 Highlights: Murphy and Wilson to edge thrilling semi-finals468 views • 8 hours ago
Shots Recreated: White takes on O'Sullivan's 'genius' precision shot1,309 views • Yesterday at 17:07
Wilson misses black TWICE as O'Sullivan wins dramatic opening frame3,100 views • Yesterday at 14:59
Murphy: I seriously contemplated my future in the game169 views • 20 hours ago
Wilson punches the table in delight after O’Sullivan win764 views • 22 hours ago
Wilson's 'magnificent' break of 136 against O'Sullivan1,392 views • Yesterday at 17:34
More videos
Juventus offer star duo to Manchester United in attempt to re-sign Pogba – Euro Papers
'Oh no!' - Russia disqualified after missing relay paddle, Germany world champs
Ronnie's Masterclass: How to use the rest for success
Murphy 'hates' nickname, wants to erase all matches with Allen - What If...?
'Sensational' - Ackermann wins Clasica de Almeria in sprint finish
'Perfect!' - Doull wins Stage 4 of Tour de la Provence