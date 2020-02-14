VIDEO - Welsh Open news - Day Four Highlights: Big names power into quarter-finals
'It was like he didn't want to win!' - Trump hammers Maguire1,023 views • 2 hours ago
Day Four Highlights: Big names power into quarter-finals49 views • 24 minutes ago
'Fabulous!' - O'Sullivan notches first ton of Welsh Open747 views • 20 hours ago
The moment Neil Robertson became the fourth player in history to make 700 career century breaks1,556 views • 12/02/2020 at 23:24
'Here he goes again!' - Watch the whole of O'Sullivan's match-winning break against Carrington3,299 views • 12/02/2020 at 22:45
Trump hits 72nd century of season on way to comfortable victory226 views • 12/02/2020 at 15:30
Day Three Highlights - Big guns live up to the billing247 views • Yesterday at 11:57
A delightful double, beautiful black and perfect plant - O'Sullivan's brilliant trio of pots1,195 views • 12/02/2020 at 22:38
Ronnie O'Sullivan explains how he produced a magical series of pots in win over Carrington1,341 views • 12/02/2020 at 23:00
