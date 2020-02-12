VIDEO - Welsh Open news - Judd Trump hits 72nd century of season on way to comfortable victory
Snooker
Trump hits 72nd century of season on way to comfortable victory28 views • 18 minutes ago
147! Watch Kyren Wilson’s magnificent maximum at the Welsh Open4,081 views • 24 hours ago
'Amazing to watch history with Wilson's perfect 147' - The Big Take62 views • 2 hours ago
Dott dispatched, O’Sullivan cruises & Wilson’s 14766 views • 1 hour ago
'Judge me at the end of the tournament' - O'Sullivan1,951 views • 21 hours ago
Wilson wants rival's singing voice, to break snooker record283 views • 18 hours ago
'I almost withdrew, I'm exhausted' - Robertson honest after win1,249 views • 16 hours ago
'Everything was perfect' - Wilson on his 147466 views • 18 hours ago
'Simply sensational' - Watch Trump close out victory over Cahill1,080 views • 10/02/2020 at 22:39
