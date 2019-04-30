Snooker > World Championship

VIDEO - Crucible Classics: Neil Robertson attempts to recreate Alex Higgins' legendary blue

Crucible Classics: Neil Robertson attempts to recreate Alex Higgins' legendary blue
1,539 views | 01:19
Shots Recreated

30/04/2019 at 18:24Updated Just now

In the latest episode of Crucible Classics Neil Robertson tries to recreate Alex Higgins' legendary blue.
See moreSee less

Shots Recreated


View moreMore videos of Shots Recreated
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos