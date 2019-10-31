Snooker

VIDEO - World Open 2019 highlights: Stuart Bingham roars back to crush Mark Selby

‘Magical snooker’ – Bingham roars back to crush Selby
Eurosport

2 hours ago

Stuart Bingham recorded a remarkable four centuries in five frames to send Mark Selby packing at the World Open.
Snooker


