VIDEO - ‘You can’t do that!’ – Controversy at ‘VAR’ decision in Mark Allen win
Snooker
‘Listen to the crowd!’ – The moment Ding won UK Championship2,874 views • 08/12/2019 at 23:08
Ding Junhui: 'I’ve done nothing for two years!'994 views • 08/12/2019 at 23:14
‘He’s the daddy!’ – Ding Junhui receives trophy632 views • Yesterday at 00:00
‘It’s not darts we’re playing!’ – Maguire admits joking with Ding Junhui784 views • Yesterday at 00:04
Has VAR been introduced to snooker? – bizarre incident in Allen-Hicks match1,405 views • 19 hours ago
Mark Selby: ‘I’m not feeling great out there’139 views • 12 hours ago
‘You can’t do that!’ – Controversy at ‘VAR’ decision in Mark Allen win3 views • 23 minutes ago
Highlights: Ding and Maguire dominate to set up final996 views • 08/12/2019 at 11:45
Fluke of the tournament? Maguire makes ridiculous round-the-table plant524 views • 08/12/2019 at 23:24
