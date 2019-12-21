Snowboard

VIDEO - Chris Corning becomes first rider ever to land quad on scaffold jump

Chris Corning becomes first rider ever to land quad on scaffold jump
18 views | 03:37
Eurosport

39 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Watch the Winter Sports season live on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player
See moreSee less

Snowboard


View moreMore videos of Snowboard
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos