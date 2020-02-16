GB's Ormerod finishes third as Blouin wins slopestyle final in Calgary

Snowboard

Snowboard video: GB's Katie Ormerod finishes third as Laurie Blouin wins slopestyle final in Calgary

8 views | 02:32
Eurosport

1 hour agoUpdated Just now

Great Britain's Katie Ormerod finishes third as Laurie Blouin wins the slopestyle final in Calgary for Canada.
