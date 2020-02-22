Snowboarding: Veteran Fischnaller wins PGS in Pyeongchang

Snowboard

Snowboarding video: Veteran Fischnaller wins PGS in Pyeongchang

Eurosport

1 hour agoUpdated Just now

Check out the action as Roland Fischnaller wins the PGS event in Pyeongchang at the age of 39.
Snowboard


