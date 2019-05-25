Superbikes

VIDEO - BSB news: 'That was a big one!' - Christian Iddon flips after huge crash

'That was a big one!' - Iddon flips after huge crash
179 views | 00:59
Eurosport

9 hours agoUpdated 6 hours ago

A huge crash sent Christian Iddon spinning from his bike on Saturday.
See moreSee less

Eurosport Player: Watch this event live

Watch on Eurosport

Superbikes


View moreMore videos of Superbikes
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos