VIDEO - Chaz Davies denies Jonathan Rea a Laguna Seca double
Superbikes
Chaz Davies denies Jonathan Rea a Laguna Seca double40 views • 28 minutes ago
Watch Rea's runaway win in Laguna Seca147 views • Yesterday at 00:06
Delighted Rea happy with pole in Laguna Seca17 views • 13/07/2019 at 22:59
Jonathan Rea does the treble at Donington562 views • 07/07/2019 at 16:23
Alessandro Delbianco somehow stays on his bike at Donington675 views • 07/07/2019 at 15:47
Rea wins at Donington to take championship lead328 views • 06/07/2019 at 16:55
Tom Sykes bags pole at Donington240 views • 06/07/2019 at 13:36
'I've never seen anything like that before!' - Rea's bizarre crash in Misano9,167 views • 23/06/2019 at 11:46
The finish: Rea holds off Razgatlioglu to win at Misano228 views • 23/06/2019 at 15:03
