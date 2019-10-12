Superbikes

VIDEO - 'Difficult race' - Jonathan Rea reflects on Race 1 in Argentina

'Difficult race' - Rea reflects on Race 1 in Argentina
view | 01:00
Eurosport

Just now

Jonathan Rea reflects on Race 1 in Argentina with Alvaro Bautista victorious.
See moreSee less

Superbikes


View moreMore videos of Superbikes
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos