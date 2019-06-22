Superbikes > Italy

VIDEO - Jonathan Rea thrilled to be on pole

Rea thrilled to be on pole
26 views | 00:37
Eurosport

2 hours agoUpdated 31 minutes ago

World champion Jonathan Rea is aiming to repeat his success in Misano where he claimed glory a decade ago.
See moreSee less

Eurosport Player: Watch this event live

Watch on Eurosport

Superbikes


View moreMore videos of Superbikes
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos