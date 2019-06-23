VIDEO - World Superbikes news - Sandro Cortese crashes in Superpole race
See moreSee less
Superbikes
'I've never seen anything like that before!' - Rea's bizarre crash in Misano85 views • Just now
Bautista: It was important to win Superpole race2 views • Just now
Sandro Cortese crashes in Superpole race4 views • Just now
Lowes slides out of contention at Misano331 views • 19 hours ago
Rea thrilled to be on pole124 views • 22 hours ago
Rea masters rain to claim Misano victory64 views • 19 hours ago
Rea 'super happy' with Misano win107 views • 18 hours ago
On-board with Jonathan Rea during Free Practice in Rimini117 views • 21/06/2019 at 18:30
Michael van der Mark suffers scary crash at Misano WSBK8,865 views • 21/06/2019 at 21:34
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
WATCH - Trezeguet scores first goal of AFCON with lovely solo effort
Euro Papers: Real Madrid's secret plan to land Mbappe
'I've never seen anything like that before!' - Rea's bizarre crash in Misano
Euro Papers: Neymar & Griezmann? Barca plot shock double deal
Bautista: It was important to win Superpole race
Goulon scores incredible free-kick from his own half in cup semi-final