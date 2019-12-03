Motorsports video - Races of the year: World Superbike in 2019
See moreSee less
Superbikes
Races of the year: World Superbike in 2019view • Just now
'That one's for you, Nana' - Rea dedicates win to ill grandmother143 views • 26/10/2019 at 21:32
Rea closes out season with 17th win301 views • 26/10/2019 at 21:23
Jonathan Rea leads Kawasaki to another team title146 views • 26/10/2019 at 00:05
'Too wide!' - Sykes down after bump with Haslam184 views • 25/10/2019 at 22:35
Torres crashes on warm-up lap198 views • 25/10/2019 at 22:33
'Spineless' Jonathan Rea 'let us down' - Laverty11,522 views • 12/10/2019 at 22:34
Watch Rea seal Race 2 victory in Argentina to underline WSBK dominance178 views • 14/10/2019 at 11:48
Jonathan Rea survives scare to take chequered flag in Argentina144 views • 14/10/2019 at 00:07
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Liverpool eye Norwegian prodigy to fill Fabinho void - Euro Papers
"This decade he's done absolutely nothing... until now" - Reaction to Bond's shock win over Trump
Races of the year: British Supersport in 2019
WATCH: The moment Judd Trump was sunk by Nigel Bond
WATCH: Higgins takes opening frame after 55-minute struggle
'Remarkable!' - Shiffrin storms second run to win again in Killington