Rea closes out season with 17th win

VIDEO - Superbikes news - Jonathan Rea closes 2019 with 17th win
Superbikes
'That one's for you, Nana' - Rea dedicates win to ill grandmotherview • Just now
Rea closes out season with 17th win6 views • Just now
Jonathan Rea leads Kawasaki to another team title73 views • 21 hours ago
'Too wide!' - Sykes down after bump with Haslam54 views • 22 hours ago
Torres crashes on warm-up lap108 views • 22 hours ago
'Spineless' Jonathan Rea 'let us down' - Laverty11,339 views • 12/10/2019 at 22:34
Watch Rea seal Race 2 victory in Argentina to underline WSBK dominance150 views • 14/10/2019 at 11:48
Jonathan Rea survives scare to take chequered flag in Argentina128 views • 14/10/2019 at 00:07
Watch Bautista take victory in Race 1 in Argentina302 views • 12/10/2019 at 22:21
