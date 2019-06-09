Superbikes > Spain

VIDEO - Federico Caricasulo powers to victory

Federico Caricasulo powers to victory
3 views | 02:45
Eurosport

Just now

Federico Caricasulo claims victory in a thrilling Supersport World Championship race at Jerez.
See moreSee less

Eurosport Player: Watch this event live

Watch on Eurosport

Superbikes


View moreMore videos of Superbikes
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos