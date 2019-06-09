Federico Caricasulo powers to victory

Superbikes
Alvaro Bautista powers to victory on home soil22 views • Just now
Federico Caricasulo powers to victory3 views • Just now
WATCH - Rea involved in dramatic and controversial late crash with Lowes as Bautista takes win3,072 views • 22 hours ago
'I can't stop thinking about Alex' - Rea devastated after crash1,059 views • 22 hours ago
Bautista thrilled with home victory in Jerez52 views • 21 hours ago
Rea sets new track record to secure Superpole158 views • 24 hours ago
Bautista gets fastest lap in FP271 views • 07/06/2019 at 19:25
Loris Baz suffers scary crash in Jerez5,020 views • 07/06/2019 at 16:47
Redding doubles up after weather forces red flag436 views • 26/05/2019 at 15:48
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos