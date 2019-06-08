Superbikes > Spain

'I can't stop thinking about Alex' - Rea devastated after crash
01:34
Eurosport

55 minutes agoUpdated 21 minutes ago

Jonathan Rea was hugely apologetic after a late crash involving he and Alex Lowes in the World Superbikes race in Spain.
