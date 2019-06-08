VIDEO - Jonathan Rea sets new track record to secure Superpole
See moreSee less
Superbikes
Rea sets new track record to secure Superpole43 views • Just now
Bautista gets fastest lap in FP252 views • 17 hours ago
Loris Baz suffers scary crash in Jerez4,107 views • 20 hours ago
Redding doubles up after weather forces red flag428 views • 26/05/2019 at 15:48
'That was a big one!' - Iddon flips after huge crash646 views • 25/05/2019 at 16:23
Rea makes it two wins from two in Imola421 views • 12/05/2019 at 12:47
Rea 'super happy' after excelling in Imola rain121 views • 12/05/2019 at 12:18
Rea: I put a lot of pressure on myself to win in Imola100 views • 11/05/2019 at 15:33
Race One highlights: Rea wins in Imola137 views • 11/05/2019 at 15:22
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Djokovic furious with umpire - 'Well done man, you made yourself a name'
Euro Papers: Yannick Carrasco set for Arsenal switch
Highlights: Rafael Nadal outclasses Roger Federer
60 Second Pro - Vondrousova talks us through how to nail a drop shot
The moment Nadal knocked out Federer
Croft: The wind was ‘absolutely horrendous’ in Federer-Nadal