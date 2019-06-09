Superbikes > Spain

VIDEO - Michael van der Mark claims first World Superbike win of season

Michael van der Mark claims first World Superbike win of season
view | 02:40
Eurosport

Just now

Michael van der Mark took advantage of Alvaro Bautista's early crash to claim his and Yamaha's first win of the season.
See moreSee less

Eurosport Player: Watch this event live

Watch on Eurosport

Superbikes


View moreMore videos of Superbikes
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos