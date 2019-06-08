VIDEO - WATCH - Rea involved in dramatic and controversial late crash with Lowes as Bautista takes win
See moreSee less
Superbikes
WATCH - Rea involved in dramatic and controversial late crash with Lowes as Bautista takes win366 views • 19 minutes ago
'I can't stop thinking about Alex' - Rea devastated after crash102 views • 24 minutes ago
Bautista thrilled with home victory in Jerez7 views • 15 minutes ago
Rea sets new track record to secure Superpole115 views • 3 hours ago
Bautista gets fastest lap in FP260 views • 20 hours ago
Loris Baz suffers scary crash in Jerez4,324 views • 23 hours ago
Redding doubles up after weather forces red flag430 views • 26/05/2019 at 15:48
'That was a big one!' - Iddon flips after huge crash646 views • 25/05/2019 at 16:23
Rea makes it two wins from two in Imola421 views • 12/05/2019 at 12:47
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Djokovic furious with umpire - 'Well done man, you made yourself a name'
'No way!' - Thiem produces one of the shots of the tournament
Euro Papers: Yannick Carrasco set for Arsenal switch
Highlights: Rafael Nadal outclasses Roger Federer
60 Second Pro - Vondrousova talks us through how to nail a drop shot
The moment Nadal knocked out Federer