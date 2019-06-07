Superbikes > Spain

VIDEO - World Superbikes 2019: Alvaro Bautista gets fastest lap in FP2

Bautista gets fastest lap in FP2
view | 01:53
Eurosport

1 hour agoUpdated Just now

Alvaro Bautista gets the fastest lap in FP2 during the weekend in Jerez.
See moreSee less

Eurosport Player: Watch this event live

Watch on Eurosport

Superbikes


View moreMore videos of Superbikes
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos