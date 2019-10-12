Watch Bautista take victory in Race 1 in Argentina

Superbikes video - Watch Alvaro Bautista take victory in Race 1 in Argentina
Superbikes
Watch Bautista take victory in Race 1 in Argentinaview • Just now
Bautista takes pole in dusty Argentina13 views • 57 minutes ago
'I couldn't believe it' - Rea chats to Eurosport about fifth world title47 views • 33 minutes ago
Rea wins record fifth world title in a row1,229 views • 29/09/2019 at 15:10
Rea celebrates his fifth title345 views • 29/09/2019 at 15:15
Rea reflects on 'toughest season' of his career283 views • 29/09/2019 at 15:12
Rea pipped to the line in incredible World Superbikes final lap476 views • 28/09/2019 at 17:32
Razgatlioglu - 'It wasn't easy for me today, so I'm really really happy'33 views • 28/09/2019 at 17:40
Razgatlioglu edges Rea in thrilling Superpole race74 views • 29/09/2019 at 20:17
