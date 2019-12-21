Swimming

VIDEO - International Swimming League : Caeleb Dressel wins Finale Men's 100 free with US Record

Yet another record for Dressel in the ISL finale
11 hours agoUpdated 33 minutes ago

Caeleb Dressel broke yet another record when he won the final of the ISL men's 100 free in Las Vegas.
