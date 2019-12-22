Swimming

VIDEO - International Swimming League : Sarah Sjostrom wins Finale 50 Free skins

1 view | 01:51
Eurosport

8 hours agoUpdated Just now

Sarah Sjostrom finishes the first ISL season in style by winning the skins race, securing her own MVP award, and ensuring the title goes to her team Energy Standard.
Swimming


