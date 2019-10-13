VIDEO - Sarah Sjostrom eases to 50m Butterfly win
See moreSee less
Swimming
Sarah Sjostrom eases to 50m Butterfly winview • Just now
Chad le Clos powers to 200m butterfly win1 view • Just now
Le Clos pips Dressel to win 100m butterfly in classic456 views • 12/10/2019 at 20:29
Dressel storms to victory in 50m freestyle, GB's Proud third103 views • 12/10/2019 at 22:19
King wins 50m breaststroke in dominant fashion69 views • 12/10/2019 at 20:37
Dahlia beats Sjostrom to win 100m butterfly100 views • 12/10/2019 at 20:41
Lillt King denies Molly Hannis in 100m breaststrokeview • Just now
MVP Sarah Sjostrom completes individual clean sweep at ISL158 views • 07/10/2019 at 00:08
Chad le Clos racks up another win138 views • 07/10/2019 at 00:15
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
'I've got nothing to prove and nothing to lose' - O'Sullivan on upcoming season
'It was huge' - O'Sullivan remembers winning World Championship
Watch the press conference where Federer confirmed his big Olympics decision
Euro Papers: Barcelona 'looking for a 9' with Mbappe, Kane and Rashford options
Chad le Clos powers to 200m butterfly win
'A monument for Mollema' - Watch Dutchman's stunning victory