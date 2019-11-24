Swimming

Swimming video - Adam Peaty bounces back to win 100m breaststroke in London

Peaty bounces back to win 100m breaststroke in London
6 views | 01:46
Eurosport

Just now

Adam Peaty bounces back from his defeat on Saturday to win the ISL 100m breaststroke in London. Watch LIVE on Eurosport and the Eurosport Player.
See moreSee less

Swimming


View moreMore videos of Swimming
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos