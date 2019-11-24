Swimming video - Adam Peaty bounces back to win 100m breaststroke in London
See moreSee less
Swimming
Peaty bounces back to win 100m breaststroke in London6 views • Just now
Scozzoli beats Peaty in 50m breaststroke final253 views • 22 hours ago
Lilly King goes nine-for-nine at ISL77 views • 18/11/2019 at 16:02
Kathleen Baker snatches 200m backstroke26 views • 17/11/2019 at 02:22
Explosive stuff from Caeleb Dressel to win 50m free107 views • 17/11/2019 at 02:17
Siobahn Haughey dominates 200m freestyle28 views • 17/11/2019 at 02:24
Adam Peaty powers to 100m breaststroke win261 views • 27/10/2019 at 20:39
Minna Atherton breaks 100m backstroke world record396 views • 27/10/2019 at 20:26
Vladimir Morozov powers Team Iron to 4x100m freestyle final glory139 views • 26/10/2019 at 23:34
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Shakira headlines Davis Cup final ceremony in style
Superb Kristoffersen wins in Levi
Man Utd, Liverpool, Barca to miss out on Haaland? - Euro Papers
Noel has to settle for second as Kristoffersen celebrates
Highlights: Spain win epic thriller in the doubles against Great Britian
'Astonishing' - Watch the moment Spain beat GB to reach Davis Cup final