Dressel storms to victory in 50m freestyle, GB's Proud third

Swimming video - Caeleb Dressel storms to victory in 50m freestyle, GB's Ben Proud third
See moreSee less
Swimming
Le Clos pips Dressel to win 100m butterfly in classic84 views • 59 minutes ago
Dressel storms to victory in 50m freestyle, GB's Proud third1 view • Just now
King wins 50m breaststroke in dominant fashion16 views • 51 minutes ago
Dahlia beats Sjostrom to win 100m butterfly24 views • 48 minutes ago
MVP Sarah Sjostrom completes individual clean sweep at ISL154 views • 07/10/2019 at 00:08
Chad le Clos racks up another win131 views • 07/10/2019 at 00:15
Ben Proud edged out by team-mate Florent Manaudou in skins race163 views • 07/10/2019 at 00:00
Olivia Smoliga seals 50m backstroke for Cali Condors, Georgia Davies takes third for Energy Standard98 views • 05/10/2019 at 23:27
Lilly King leads Cali Condors one-two in 200m breaststroke85 views • 05/10/2019 at 23:20
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
'A monument for Mollema' - Watch Dutchman's stunning victory
Watch: Eliud Kipchoge breaks two-hour marathon barrier
Kipchoge honoured to 'make history' after sub-two-hour marathon
'I can't believe it' - Emotional Mollema on Il Lombardia win
'Look at those two grandads!' - Funny fan moment at Il Lombardia
'Oh no' - Nibali nearly flies off bike due to stray bottle