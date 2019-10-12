Swimming

Swimming video - Caeleb Dressel storms to victory in 50m freestyle, GB's Ben Proud third

Dressel storms to victory in 50m freestyle, GB's Proud third
1 view | 01:03
Eurosport

Just now

Caeleb Dressel storms to victory in the 50m freestyle, while Britain's Ben Proud finishes third at the International Swimming League.
See moreSee less

Swimming


View moreMore videos of Swimming
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos