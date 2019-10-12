Swimming video - Lilly King wins 50m breaststroke in dominant fashion
See moreSee less
Swimming
Le Clos pips Dressel to win 100m butterfly in classic17 views • Just now
King wins 50m breaststroke in dominant fashion5 views • Just now
Dahlia beats Sjostrom to win 100m butterfly7 views • Just now
MVP Sarah Sjostrom completes individual clean sweep at ISL152 views • 07/10/2019 at 00:08
Chad le Clos racks up another win130 views • 07/10/2019 at 00:15
Ben Proud edged out by team-mate Florent Manaudou in skins race160 views • 07/10/2019 at 00:00
Olivia Smoliga seals 50m backstroke for Cali Condors, Georgia Davies takes third for Energy Standard97 views • 05/10/2019 at 23:27
Lilly King leads Cali Condors one-two in 200m breaststroke84 views • 05/10/2019 at 23:20
Chad le Clos powers to 50m butterfly at International Swimming League97 views • 05/10/2019 at 23:10
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
'A monument for Mollema' - Watch Dutchman's stunning victory
Watch: Eliud Kipchoge breaks two-hour marathon barrier
Kipchoge honoured to 'make history' after sub-two-hour marathon
'I can't believe it' - Emotional Mollema on Il Lombardia win
'Look at those two grandads!' - Funny fan moment at Il Lombardia
'Oh no' - Nibali nearly flies off bike due to stray bottle