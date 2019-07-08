VIDEO - Universiade: Britain’s Alicia Wilson clinches victory in the women’s 200m Individual Medley
See moreSee less
Swimming
Universiade: Britain’s Alicia Wilson clinches victory in the women’s 200m Individual Medley1 view • 19 minutes ago
GB's Proud wins 50m Freestyle in Fina Champions Swim Series in Budapest258 views • 11/05/2019 at 23:06
Sjostrom beats Buys to take Women's 100m Butterfly victory85 views • 03/04/2019 at 10:45
Classy Croenen wins Men's 200m Butterfly92 views • 03/04/2019 at 10:50
Sjostrom storms to Women's 200m Freestyle Women win in Helsinki41 views • 03/04/2019 at 10:35
Titenis edges out Skagius in Men's 50m Breaststroke22 views • 03/04/2019 at 10:39
Ziemann zooms to Men's 100m Backstroke victory26 views • 03/04/2019 at 10:47
Laukkanen beats Eriksson by narrowest of margins in Women's 100m Breaststroke16 views • 03/04/2019 at 10:43
Meulemeester beats Croenen in Men's 100m Freestyle in Helsinki19 views • 03/04/2019 at 10:28
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Euro Papers: Barcelona make Coutinho decision amid Liverpool and PSG interest
Thomas 'must step up' to beat Bernal in Team Ineos battle
Froome 'can win another Tour' despite horror crash
Cavendish 'in form of his life' despite Tour snub
#AskSagan: Inside Bora-Hansgrohe - 'I don't like the discipline of the TTT!'
Brad on a Bike: Inside the team time trial