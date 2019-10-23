Cavendish beaten by Stroetinga in elimination final

VIDEO - 2019 Six Day London - Mark Cavendish beaten by Wim Stroetinga in elimination final
See moreSee less
Tennis
Murray's remarkable comeback continues1,510 views • 21/10/2019 at 14:45
Cavendish beaten by Stroetinga in elimination finalview • Just now
Highlights - Murray beats Wawrinka to win European Open, breaks down in tears6,852 views • 20/10/2019 at 19:57
Highlights as Bencic beats home favourite to win title in Moscow244 views • 21/10/2019 at 00:58
Emotional Murray reacts to European Open win - 'I didn't expect to be in this position at all'1,337 views • 20/10/2019 at 20:49
Murray: I didn't expect to reach an ATP final this quickly2,706 views • 20/10/2019 at 11:12
Highlights: Murray beats Humbert in three to reach Antwerp final2,825 views • 19/10/2019 at 23:33
Highlights: See how Murray reached first semi-final in over two years867 views • 19/10/2019 at 23:33
Highlights: Murray battles past Coppejans in Antwerp2,431 views • 16/10/2019 at 09:57
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Mourinho in regular contact with Euro giants... and it's NOT Real Madrid - Euro Papers
'This is why we race bikes!' - Cavendish and Doull react to win
Redding roars to 2019 BSB title: Every finish of every race
Arsenal 'all in' to steal £50m Milan target - Euro Papers
Klopp: Seven Liverpool Ballon d'Or nominees? That's normal!
Jubilant Cavendish secures thrilling Derny win at Six Day London