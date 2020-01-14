VIDEO - Alex Bolt claims superb point against Stephane Robert
See moreSee less
Tennis
Distressing scenes in Melbourne as player retires after smoke brings on coughing fit6,697 views • 5 hours ago
AO Stories: Mauresmo comes out in breakthrough Slam56 views • 1 hour ago
AO Stories: Sampras can't contain his emotions after coach illness684 views • Yesterday at 13:45
Evans continues fine form with Bublik win162 views • 6 hours ago
Biggest names in tennis sign up for Rally for Relief tournament in Melbourne194 views • Yesterday at 16:41
Ramos-Vinolas holds off Thompson to win in Adelaide8 views • 3 hours ago
Jan-Lennard Struff downs Salvatore Caruso at ATP Adelaide7 views • 3 hours ago
Highlights as Evans dispatches Londero to reach career-high ranking161 views • Yesterday at 09:32
Querrey comes from a set down to beat Barrere45 views • Yesterday at 09:31
More videos
Thomas Lemar used as bait to get Arsenal striker – Euro Papers
Distressing scenes in Melbourne as player retires after smoke brings on coughing fit
'Goodness me!' - Incredible Maguire fluke backfires spectacularly
‘No wonder he shows emotion!’ – Maguire completes Robertson turnaround
Emma Sahlin claims gold at Youth Olympic Games
Quique Setién: Yesterday I was walking with cows, today I'm coaching the best players in the world