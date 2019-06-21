Tennis

VIDEO - Andy Murray: It was brilliant to be pain-free on court

Murray: It was brilliant to be pain-free on court
view | 01:18
Eurosport

17 minutes agoUpdated Just now

Andy Murray says it's brilliant being on the court pain-free after winning his doubles match at Queen's with Feliciano Lopez.
See moreSee less

Tennis


View moreMore videos of Tennis
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos