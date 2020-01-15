Tennis

VIDEO - ATP Adelaide highlights - Pablo Carreno Busta beats Jeremy Chardy

ATP Adelaide highlights: Carreno Busta beats Chardy
3 views | 02:26
Eurosport

1 hour agoUpdated Just now

Pablo Carreno Busta beat Jeremy Chardy at ATP Adelaide, which can be seen live on Eurosport and Eurosport Player.
See moreSee less

Tennis


View moreMore videos of Tennis
More videos