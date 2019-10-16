Tennis > ATP Antwerp

VIDEO - Highlights: Andy Murray battles past Kimmer Coppejans in Antwerp

Highlights: Murray battles past Coppejans in Antwerp
56 views | 01:00
Eurosport

Just now

Andy Murray wins through to the last-16 of the European Open with a 6-4 7-6 (7-4) win over German Kimmer Coppejans in Antwerp.
See moreSee less

Tennis


View moreMore videos of Tennis
0Read and react
0Read and react
More videos