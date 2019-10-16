Highlights: Murray battles past Coppejans in Antwerp

VIDEO - Highlights: Andy Murray battles past Kimmer Coppejans in Antwerp
Tennis
Highlights: Murray battles past Coppejans in Antwerp56 views • Just now
Watch the press conference where Federer confirmed his big Olympics decision2,523 views • 14/10/2019 at 17:11
Highlights - Rising star Gauff beats Ostapenko to win first WTA title3,886 views • 13/10/2019 at 17:28
"I'll definitely remember this moment for the rest of my life" - Coco Gauff on her first WTA title2,316 views • 13/10/2019 at 16:26
Medvedev continues stunning form to take Shanghai title921 views • 13/10/2019 at 13:31
Highlights: Gauff storms into WTA Linz final in style1,088 views • 12/10/2019 at 18:00
Highlights: Ostapenko battles past Alexandrova530 views • 12/10/2019 at 19:55
Watch Gauff close out victory to reach WTA Linz final2,445 views • 12/10/2019 at 16:43
'It's crazy!' - Gauff can't believe latest win at WTA Linz2,672 views • 12/10/2019 at 16:02
