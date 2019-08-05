Tennis > ATP Cincinnati

Kyrgios: 'People never lost faith in me - but I lost it in myself'
Nick Kyrgios overcame a bothersome back in a two-tiebreaker victory over No. 3 seed Daniil Medvedev 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) in the Citi Open final.
