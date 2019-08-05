Tennis video - Nick Kyrgios: 'People never lost faith in me - but I lost it in myself'
See moreSee less
Tennis
Kyrgios: 'People never lost faith in me - but I lost it in myself'34 views • 17 minutes ago
Murray 'in a much better place' than a year ago845 views • 01/08/2019 at 10:57
Kei Nishikori aiming for a 'nice coloured medal at Tokyo 2020'1,015 views • 17/07/2019 at 16:03
Novak Djokovic: I have a few more years in my legs3,181 views • 16/07/2019 at 15:39
Simona Halep: My mum said I had to reach Wimbledon final2,525 views • 16/07/2019 at 15:34
'She's going to be world number one' - McEnroe backs Gauff3,472 views • 04/07/2019 at 15:29
Serena toys with press over Murray link-up: 'If you guys want it... all right, done'2,726 views • 03/07/2019 at 10:43
'She's the one to beat at Wimbledon!' - Pliskova beats Kerber1,588 views • 29/06/2019 at 15:25
Kyle Edmund: Having Andy Murray back is obviously great1,015 views • 01/07/2019 at 10:40
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Euro Papers: ‘Pogba Countdown’ as Real Madrid and Juventus squabble
WATCH - Viviani powers to impressive finish in RideLondon
Maguire: You dream of walking out at Old Trafford
Jones beats Williams in International Championship upset
I can't really remember much - Chris Froome recounts horror crash
'Didn't want to take a risk' - Guardiola on Mahrez absence