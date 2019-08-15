WATCH - Kyrgios smashes racket after defeat to Khachanov

VIDEO - WATCH - Nick Kyrgios smashes racket after defeat to Karen Khachanov
See moreSee less
Tennis
WATCH - Kyrgios smashes racket after defeat to Khachanov19 views • Just now
Murray: I couldn't take a US Open wildcard right now1,695 views • 22 hours ago
Federer: I'm very happy for Murray, I hope returns to his old strength943 views • 22 hours ago
Andy Murray explains how he recovered after nightmare injury and why he wasn’t ready for Wimbledon1,132 views • 12/08/2019 at 20:56
'Murray is a legend, I hope he recovers' - Gasquet2,047 views • 13/08/2019 at 11:57
Rafael Nadal: 'I played a great final'278 views • 12/08/2019 at 18:38
Nadal: I knew Evans was going to be a 'tough' match1,574 views • 12/08/2019 at 18:38
Kyrgios: 'People never lost faith in me - but I lost it in myself'1,065 views • 12/08/2019 at 18:38
Murray 'in a much better place' than a year ago924 views • 01/08/2019 at 10:57
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react
More videos
Euro Papers: New €60m Real Madrid signing set to be loaned out
Bennett seals Binckbank hat-trick in close finish
WATCH - The finish that saw British duo disqualified from triathlon
There are negotiations for every player - Paratici admits Dybala talks
'The gears were jumping like mad!' - Bennett reveals his bike broke during finish
'I've missed penalties, anyone can' - Lampard supports Abraham